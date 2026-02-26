The haldi ceremony of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was nothing short of magical. The outdoor venue was transformed into a floral haven, designed with soft wooden panels forming a circular setup. The space was carpeted with delicate pink rose petals, creating a romantic and serene atmosphere.

At the centre of the setup were two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom, keeping the traditional ritual intact while adding a minimal yet elegant aesthetic.