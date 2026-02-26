- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda have officially kicked off their wedding celebrations with a heartwarming haldi ceremony. The couple shared dreamy glimpses of the decor, personalised details, adorable moments from the intimate pre-wedding ritual
A Floral Paradise for the Haldi Ritual
The haldi ceremony of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was nothing short of magical. The outdoor venue was transformed into a floral haven, designed with soft wooden panels forming a circular setup. The space was carpeted with delicate pink rose petals, creating a romantic and serene atmosphere.
At the centre of the setup were two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom, keeping the traditional ritual intact while adding a minimal yet elegant aesthetic.
Bright Yellow and Orange Blooms Set the Mood
True to haldi traditions, shades of yellow and orange dominated the decor. A beautifully arranged basket overflowing with vibrant marigolds and fresh blossoms added warmth and vibrancy to the ceremony space.
The floral theme perfectly complemented the sacred ritual, symbolising positivity, prosperity and new beginnings as the couple prepared for their big day on February 26, 2026.
Personalised Touches That Stole the Show
One of the most charming highlights was the couple’s customised floral name placards. Vijay shared a close-up of flower-shaped cards placed at the venue.
One card sweetly read “Rushie” — Rashmika’s adorable nickname — while the other read “Vijay.” The thoughtful detail added a personal and intimate touch to the celebrations, delighting fans across social media.
Storm and Aura Make a Cute Appearance
Adding to the emotional charm of the celebration were adorable graphics of the couple’s beloved dogs, Storm and Aura. The cute illustrations were incorporated into the decor, making the ceremony even more personal.
By including their furry companions in the celebration, Rashmika and Vijay once again showed how deeply they value family — pets included.
Elegant Decor Beyond the Ritual Space
Rashmika also gave fans a glimpse of a beautifully decorated table at the venue. From floral arrangements to carefully curated decorative elements, every corner reflected elegance and warmth.
The overall aesthetic appeared intimate rather than extravagant, focusing on meaningful details and close family moments instead of grand spectacle.
