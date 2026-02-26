- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married. Their marriage will be held in a grand manner at the Udaipur Palace. These are the guests who attended last night
A Royal Wedding Rooted in Two Traditions
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chose the regal backdrop of Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan to exchange vows in the presence of close family members, select friends, and a few industry colleagues.
The ceremony was thoughtfully planned to honour both their cultural backgrounds. In the morning, the couple married according to Hindu rituals, with Vijay tying the sacred mangalsutra during the auspicious muhurat between 9 am and 10 am.
Later in the evening, the celebrations continued with rituals following the Kodava tradition, reflecting Rashmika’s cultural roots from Karnataka. The two-part ceremony symbolised not just their union, but the coming together of their families and traditions.
A Strictly Private Affair with Limited Guests
Despite their massive fan following, the couple kept their wedding highly private. Guests were reportedly requested not to share photographs or videos from inside the ceremony. While a few short clips have surfaced online, the main celebrations have largely remained under wraps.
Among those in attendance were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director Tarun Bhaskar, actors Eesha Rebba and Rahul Ravindran, along with Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda and other close family members. Rashmika’s immediate family and a very small circle of friends were also present.
Sources suggest that only a limited number of invitees were allowed, though a few prominent corporate personalities were also expected to attend. An official release of wedding photographs from the couple is anticipated soon.
From On-Screen Chemistry to Real-Life Love Story
Vijay and Rashmika’s journey began on the sets of the blockbuster film Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry quickly won hearts and led to another collaboration in Dear Comrade. Over time, their professional partnership reportedly blossomed into a personal relationship.
After being together for nearly seven years, the couple has now formalised their bond. They are set to host a grand reception on March 4 at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, where film celebrities, political leaders, and business personalities are expected to attend and bless the newlyweds.
With this wedding, one of South Indian cinema’s most talked-about pairs has officially stepped into married life, turning a beloved reel-life romance into a real-life commitment.
