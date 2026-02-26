Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chose the regal backdrop of Udaipur Palace in Rajasthan to exchange vows in the presence of close family members, select friends, and a few industry colleagues.

The ceremony was thoughtfully planned to honour both their cultural backgrounds. In the morning, the couple married according to Hindu rituals, with Vijay tying the sacred mangalsutra during the auspicious muhurat between 9 am and 10 am.

Later in the evening, the celebrations continued with rituals following the Kodava tradition, reflecting Rashmika’s cultural roots from Karnataka. The two-part ceremony symbolised not just their union, but the coming together of their families and traditions.