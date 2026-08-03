Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a hip injury during a dance sequence for her film 'Mysaa'. She shared a health update, revealing a detached tendon, and mentioned that she is taking a forced break to recover at home with her family.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently suffered a hip injury while performing a dance sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa. On Monday, she shared a lengthy note detailing her health update and opened up about how she has been spending her recovery time at home. The actor revealed that she has been enjoying quiet moments with her family and dogs while focusing on healing. She also admitted that she had been treating her body like a machine and realised the importance of giving it proper care and rest.

Rashmika details her injury

"Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine..But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure," she wrote.

"But don't worry.. it hurts but it's not unbearable or something.. so ya that's that.. and I feel like this is god saying you'll never take a break if it's left to you so here.. let me do it for you! You know all these injuries I've had is random af - freak accidents [?] what are the odds. Forced holiday - but hey not complaining at all! I've been doing a lot of puzzles - had no idea I were this good with them.. Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast which keeps me in a decent shape and now I won't be able to workout or run for awhile and if I can't workout then what do I doooo.. I eat.. and I become a dessert monster.. so uh hoooo," Rashmika added.

"Well that's about it.. what else did I miss.. nothing na.. if anything I'll update soon. Love ya! Don't worry ok.. Biggest loves and kisses and hugs," she concluded.

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting lineup of films, including Mysaa, Ranabaali, Pushpa 3, Animal Park, and Rakka. (ANI)