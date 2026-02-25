- Home
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Venue: Here's The Room Rate For 1 Day; Read On
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur. Their multi-day celebration, beginning February 24, will unfold across three ultra-luxury hotels in the City of Lakes
Wedding Date and Venue Details
The much-awaited wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will take place on February 26 in Udaipur. The festivities will begin on February 24 and continue for several days, turning the royal city into the backdrop of one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.
The main wedding ceremony is scheduled to be held at ITC Mementos Udaipur, a property known for its grand destination weddings.
Three Luxury Hotels Hosting the Functions
The couple has chosen three premium properties to host different wedding functions. Along with ITC Mementos, events will also take place at Raffles Udaipur and Fairmont Udaipur Palace.
Each hotel offers a regal setting, lake or valley views, and expansive banquet spaces, making them ideal for pre-wedding parties, family gatherings, and grand celebrations.
Inside ITC Mementos: The Main Wedding Venue
Located around 25 kilometers from the heart of Udaipur, ITC Mementos is spread across nearly 106 acres of lush greenery. Surrounded by forested hills, the property offers over 117 suites and villas designed for privacy and luxury.
The hotel features a grand ballroom, outdoor lawns, and scenic event spaces — perfect for pheras under the open sky. With nature, luxury, and exclusivity combined, it is a preferred choice for celebrity destination weddings.
Room Tariff and Luxury Experience
ITC Mementos is counted among the most luxurious properties in Udaipur. Luxury suites reportedly start from around Rs 2 lakh per day. These premium accommodations come with features such as private gardens, pools, temperature-controlled interiors, and high-end security systems.
Standard rooms are said to begin at approximately Rs 35,000 per night. Guests can choose from Lake View Villas, Valley View Villas, Premium Villas, Aravali Suites, and Memento Suites. Presidential and Grand Presidential Suites are priced above Rs 2 lakh per night.
Dining, Spa and Premium Facilities
The resort offers an elaborate culinary experience. From traditional Rajasthani dishes to international cuisine, guests can enjoy multiple dining options including Udai Pavilion, Kebabs & Kurries, Royal Vega, The Rock Bar, and Aravali Lounge.
Apart from food, the property includes a luxury spa, a fully equipped fitness centre, and an infinity pool overlooking scenic landscapes — ensuring guests experience both comfort and indulgence.
VIROSH Premier League and Grand Budget
The wedding celebrations reportedly kicked off with a fun pre-wedding cricket match titled the “VIROSH Premier League,” blending sports with festivity. Photos from the celebrations have already gone viral on social media.
Reports suggest the wedding budget may cross Rs 1 crore. As per estimates, Rashmika’s net worth is around Rs 66 crore, while Vijay Deverakonda’s wealth is believed to be between Rs 50 and 70 crore, making this lavish celebration well within reach for the star couple.
