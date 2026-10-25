A similar incident has happened right now. Netizens have started a huge rumour on social media about this newlywed couple who got married just last year. People are saying their wedding mehndi has not even faded yet.

You might wonder what caused this sudden buzz. Vijay Deverakonda simply unfollowed his wife Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. All these speculations started to gain momentum after the couple appeared on KWK 9. A few comments made by Vijay did not sit well with the fans. Many called him a ‘red flag’ while others called him out for ‘humiliating’ Mandanna.