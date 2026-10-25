Actor James Remar looks back at his most memorable scenes with Michael C. Hall as Dexter celebrates 20 years. Remar discusses his role as Harry Morgan and returns for the second season of Dexter: Resurrection, premiering October 30 on Paramount+.

Reflecting on Two Decades of Dexter

Who isn’t a fan of Dexter? From India to audiences across the globe, there is no doubt that the crime drama has built a loyal fan base over the years and has always kept viewers hooked on the complicated life of Dexter Morgan. Now, as the series marked 20 years since its debut, actor James Remar looked back at one of his favourite moments with Michael C. Hall, and it is not one of the show’s bloody confrontations.

Remar, who plays Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father, recalled an emotionally intense scene between the two characters in the original series. While speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the season 2 premiere of Dexter: Resurrection in New York City on October 8, the actor said the moment stood out because of the conversation between father and son. “There’s a scene in season 3 or 4 between me and Dexter sitting on the couch in his Miami apartment, and we’re both dressed in his old-fashioned kill outfit,” the 72-year-old actor told PEOPLE.

Behind the Emotional Connection

Recalling what made the scene special, Remar spoke about the way the characters discussed family and the distance that can exist even between people who share a close bond. “And we’re talking about fathers and sons and people being close and how you can be as close to anybody in the world. And then there’s an infinite distance between them,” he added. Calling it “probably my favorite scene between the two of us of the original,” Remar described the moment as “very, very out there”. He said the two characters were “being very quietly emotional with each other”.

Harry Morgan’s Enduring Role

Harry may be dead in the series, but his presence has remained central to Dexter’s story. He continues to appear in Dexter’s mind through flashbacks and imagined conversations, guiding him as he navigates life as a serial killer who follows a code. Remar also recalled a more recent moment from the first season finale of Dexter: Resurrection. In the episode, Harry tells Dexter to “Get that f—er”, giving his son his approval to kill antagonist Leon Prater, played by Peter Dinklage, who is holding Dexter’s son Harrison, played by Jack Alcott, at gunpoint. “I love it because Harry and Dexter are on the same page, 100 percent,” Remar said.

The Future of Dexter: Resurrection

The actor returned as Harry in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ in July 2025. The series continues the story after the events of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ which followed the original show’s finale. Speaking about working with Hall, Remar previously told PEOPLE that the experience was “totally new and completely different at the same time”. He also described working with his co-star as a privilege, saying Hall’s focus and precision pushed him to bring his best to every scene.

The upcoming second season of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ will see Dexter caught between two killers, one with decades of notoriety and another who is terrorising New York in unfamiliar ways. He will also face an unexpected challenge in the form of a mid-life crisis, while Harrison continues his own pursuit of justice. Hall and Remar will return alongside Jack Alcott, Uma Thurman, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Desmond Harrington. Krysten Ritter and Eric Stonestreet will reprise their guest roles, while Dan Stevens, Bokeem Woodbine, Nona Parker Johnson and Brian Cox join the cast. Gabriel Luna is also set to guest-star. Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, October 30, on Paramount+ with the Premium Plan. (ANI)