Theatre releases are getting a good response these days. Still, the OTT craze is not dropping at all. Telugu movies are showing their power on OTT platforms now. They are creating a massive buzz across India. Three Telugu movies are trending at the top on Netflix right now. A maximum number of viewers are loving these films. These movies rocked the box office earlier and are now doing the same on OTT. Films of Ravi Teja, Nani, Suriya, and Suhas lead this list.