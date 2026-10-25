Actor Ajay Rathnam praises Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for his inclusive political style, ability to maintain cross-party relations, and effective handling of state issues, drawing parallels to legendary predecessors MGR and Jayalalithaa.

Actor Ajay Rathnam Applauds Chief Minister Vijay

Actor Ajay Rathnam has praised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, saying the Chief Minister and former actor has made history with his approach to working with leaders across party lines. Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport, Rathnam said it was a matter of pride to see Vijay become Chief Minister after former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) and J Jayalalithaa, who also came from the film industry.

Leadership and Political Strategy

Rathnam, who has worked with Vijay in films, said he had also spoken to Minister Rajkumar about the way education is being provided to children. He added that he planned to meet the Chief Minister to discuss the matter. Praising Vijay’s approach to politics, Rathnam said the Chief Minister had managed to maintain friendly ties with leaders from different political parties.

“Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has done what no other CM has done. At one time he is with Rahul Gandhi, next moment with Prime Minister, next day with Chandrababu Naidu. This is a big achievement, he has created history. He is spinning like a top, he is creating history. He is cordial with everyone. He is how a leader should be,” he said.

Governance and Industry Perspective

The actor also spoke about the state’s handling of recent rains, saying waterlogging had not been seen in any area and that the government was doing well on this front. Before leaving, Rathnam also spoke about superstar Rajinikanth, saying, “Superstar is Superstar only,” and adding that the actor had “rocked”.

Background of Ajay Rathnam

Ajay Rathnam is an Indian film and television actor, motivational speaker, and sports academy founder, best known for his work in Tamil cinema. He has appeared in over 300–400 films across multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. He is frequently cast in supporting roles and as villains or antagonists. His notable film credits include Gentleman (1993), Indian (1996), Nanban (2012), Madras Cafe (2013), in which he portrayed Anna Bhaskaran, a character resembling LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, and Thupparivaalan (2017). (ANI)