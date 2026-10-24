Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in the historical film Ranabaali. The movie continues its box office run right now. The film saw a slight drop in collections on Friday, October 23. The movie still maintains a steady performance in India and overseas markets.

Sacnilk report states that Ranabaali collected Rs 2.10 crore net in India on its eighth day. The film earned Rs 3.15 crore net on Thursday. This shows a 33.3 percent drop in daily earnings. Theatres screened 1,471 shows of the film on the eighth day. Each show collected an average of Rs 14,276.