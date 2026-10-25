Dubai is gearing up for the massive 'Hala Mohanlal' show at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 2, marking UAE National Day. Superstar Mohanlal and Manju Warrier will lead a huge lineup of stars from the film, music, and comedy worlds for this mega event.

UAE is getting ready for a massive celebration. Superstar Mohanlal is coming to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on December 2, right on UAE National Day. The organizers have finally dropped the full guest list for the show, and fans are super excited to see the hit on-screen pair Mohanlal and Manju Warrier together on stage. A huge lineup of stars from the movie and music industries will also join them.

The comedy segment will feature popular names like Kalabhavan Shajohn, Azeez Nedumangad, Niyas Backer, Vinod Kovoor, Riyas Narmakala, and Sowmya Bhagyan Pillai. For music lovers, singers Vidhu Prathap, Sithara Krishnakumar, and Shafi Kollam will perform some all-time favorite Malayalam hits. To set the stage on fire with their dance moves, stars like Saniya Iyappan, Ramzan, Mokksha, and Dayyana Hameed are also joining the crew. Fans can catch all this action live at 'Hala Mohanlal, The Complete Lalettan Show' on December 2.

Ticket bookings for the show are already open. You can grab your tickets right now with a 20 percent discount through coca-cola-arena.com and platinumlist.net. The event organizers, Equity Plus, have invited everyone to come and enjoy this mega show. They also shared a proud update that 'Hala Mohanlal' has become the very first Malayalam event to get listed in the official Dubai Calendar of Events.