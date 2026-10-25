Speculation surrounding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's marriage has intensified following reports that Deverakonda does not follow his wife on social media. Their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 further fuelled public discussions.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who married in February 2026, are again at the center of online discussion, with recent speculation ignited by reports that Deverakonda does not follow Mandanna on social media. This comes alongside public scrutiny following their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where comments made by Deverakonda about their marriage proposal drew significant online criticism.

The couple, known for keeping their relationship private for years, officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur earlier this year. Their decision to marry followed years of dating rumours, with the actors maintaining privacy until their engagement.

Social Media Scrutiny Over 'Unfollow' Reports

Speculation intensified after reports surfaced claiming that Vijay Deverakonda had unfollowed his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, on Instagram. This alleged social media move prompted questions from netizens regarding the couple's relationship status. However, some social media users pointed out that Deverakonda might never have followed Mandanna, or indeed anyone, on the platform, suggesting his account could be managed by his team. Despite this, Deverakonda has continued to post affectionate messages and pictures of Mandanna on his social media.

Koffee With Karan Comments Spark Trolling

The couple's recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Episode 2, broadcast around October 21, 2026, added another layer to the public's discussion. During the episode, host Karan Johar questioned the duo about their marriage proposal. Deverakonda stated that Mandanna had asked him to marry her "100 times" or for "an entire year" before he agreed.

This revelation quickly attracted a wave of online trolling aimed at Deverakonda. Many netizens accused him of publicly embarrassing Mandanna, with some labeling his remarks as "toxic" and a "red flag." Comments on social media suggested that Deverakonda's statements made it seem as though he had "settled" for Mandanna.

Rising Concerns and Divorce Speculation

The confluence of these events – the widely reported social media "unfollow" and Deverakonda's candid, albeit contentious, remarks on Koffee With Karan – has dramatically intensified public scrutiny.

This action has sparked speculation about divorce, with many online discussions openly questioning the stability of their marriage. This development marks a significant shift from the initial celebration of their private wedding in February 2026.

Addressing Persistent Trolling

The couple has frequently addressed public scrutiny. Mandanna has previously faced trolling for her South Indian accent when speaking Hindi and for her openly "kind" personality, which some critics dismissed as "overacting." Deverakonda has publicly defended his wife against such comments, highlighting how social media can foster harsh opinions.

Their recent public appearances, including the Koffee With Karan episode, seem to be part of an effort to open up about their relationship and confront ongoing public narratives, even as the latest speculation about divorce continues to circulate.

The couple's future public statements, particularly on social media following the ongoing discussions, are anticipated by fans.