Is Jennifer Winget getting married to Ishmael William? Although the actress hasn’t verified the allegations, excitement over a possible wedding has increased as details about their relationship and preparations have circulated online.

Popular TV actress Jennifer Winget is apparently all set for a huge shift in her personal life. It is said that the actress is marrying Singapore-based businessman Ishmael William. Although Jennifer has not responded to the rumours publicly, the revelation has certainly sparked a lot of buzz among her followers. Reports indicate the two have been dating seriously for some time now and are now ready to make it official.

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Jennifer Winget to get married soon?

Ishmael proposed to Jennifer while on vacation and she said yes, a report in Hindustan Times reported. Since then, plans for the wedding have gathered momentum, it is stated.

Sources cited in stories say Jennifer is hands-on with the organising of the celebrations, and is watching every aspect closely. The actress is said to be taking a hands-on approach to the arrangements, from choosing suppliers to creating a mood board for the event.

The pair are thought to be considering a Christian wedding. Nothing has been officially confirmed, but sources have said the ceremony might be held between September and October this year or in December-January.

Fans fuelled suspicions about Jennifer’s wedding after seeing activity on her social media accounts recently. She was into wedding-related stuff, followed wedding planners, and even left a comment on a dance reel, which added fuel to the fire, many noted.

As of now, neither Jennifer Winget nor Ishmael William has verified the rumours publicly.

Jennifer Winget was dating Karan Wahi before.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget was also associated with actor Karan Wahi, and there were speculations that the two were dating. But Wahi quickly put an end to the suspicions in January. He took to his Instagram account and commented, “Thank you very much for the free publicity (Free ki PR ke liye bahot bahot shukriya). In the second story, the actor shared a still from the 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. They were good buddies in the picture. The caption stated ‘Some bonds are stronger than love’. Possibly referring to his tight relationship with Jennifer. He uploaded the same along with a crimson heart and evil eyes emoji. Jennifer has yet to comment on the reports.

Jennifer was formerly married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The former couple first met on the sets of the hit television show Dill Mill Gayye and tied the wedding in April 2012. But they got divorced in 2014. Grover subsequently found love in actor Bipasha Basu and the two got married in 2016 while shooting for Alone, released in 2015.