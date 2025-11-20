- Home
Star Kids Waiting For a Superhit Movie: After her Bollywood debut film flopped, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is now set to make her South debut soon. So, let's find out about those star kids who are longing for a hit
Rasha Thadani
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani entered Bollywood with 'Azaad'. However, the film was a disaster. Now, it's said that Rasha is set to make her South debut soon.
Aman Devgan
Ajay Devgn's nephew Aman Devgan made his Bollywood debut with 'Azaad'. However, the film flopped. Now, it's said that he will soon be seen in a horror film.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan debuted in 2025 with 'Nadaniyan'. However, after watching the film, people heavily mocked his acting.
Karan Deol
Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol was launched in Bollywood with 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', but the film didn't do well. Now, it's said Karan will appear in 'Border 2'.
Khushi Kapoor
Popular actress Khushi Kapoor debuted with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. After that, she appeared in 'Nadaniyan' and 'Loveyapa'. However, these films didn't do well.
Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor appeared in her debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan'. However, the film turned out to be a flop.
Rajveer Deol
Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol is also on this list. After his debut film flopped, he distanced himself from the industry.
