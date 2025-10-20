Ibrahim Ali Khan has candidly reflected on his debut film Nadaaniyan, calling it “a really bad film.” The actor opened up about facing harsh trolling, lessons learned, and his hopes for a stronger comeback with future projects

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has opened up about the disappointing outcome of his debut film Nadaaniyan, which co-starred Khushi Kapoor. The film, directed by first-time filmmaker Shauna Gautam, failed to impress audiences and critics alike after its release on Netflix, drawing widespread trolling on social media.

In a candid conversation with Esquire India, Ibrahim admitted that Nadaaniyan did not live up to expectations and described it as “a really bad film.” Reflecting on the harsh criticism he received, he acknowledged that the hype surrounding his debut quickly faded after the film’s release. He shared that the intense trolling made him feel low, as people constantly questioned his abilities.

Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up on trolling

The young actor revealed that the trolling soon became a trend, with many joining in simply because others were doing so. While he felt the ridicule was excessive, he expressed a desire for equal enthusiasm from audiences if he ever delivers a blockbuster in the future.

Ibrahim also reflected on his approach to entering the film industry. He admitted that although he had worked hard and continues to do so—especially on improving his speech—he may have rushed into his first project with an overconfident “ho jaayega” attitude. He pointed out that he began shooting for Nadaaniyan at the age of 21, much earlier than many of his peers who typically start their acting careers in their mid to late twenties. Looking back, he feels he could have been more mindful of the scale and pressure that came with a star-kid debut.

Nadaaniyan also marked the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. Ibrahim’s second film, Sarzameen, was helmed by Kayoze Irani, son of actor Boman Irani. The young actor is now gearing up for his big-screen debut with Diler, a sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh.