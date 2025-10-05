After sharing a heartfelt moment with cousin Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan recently revealed another adorable memory involving her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. On their first-ever ramp walk together, Ibrahim whispered, “Sister, I love you.''

Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan, opened up about a touching moment with her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan during a fashion show. Walking the ramp together for the first time, Ibrahim whispered, "Sister, I love you" when Sara was just so pleased and happy.

First-Ever Sibling Ramp Walk

Sisters made their runway debut together at designer Abhinav Mishra's grand showcase in Sanskriti Greens, Delhi. Both wore matching outfits from the collection of Mishra called "The Shrine," both apt together, showcasing their combined fashion sense.

Sara and Ibrahim, with their easy chemistry and carefree playfulness on the ramp, became the talk of the evening. Their moments of laughter and warmth melted the hearts of the fans and audience, turning the otherwise-professional appearance into a personal moment of sibling love.

Sara Ali Khan Recalls Ibrahim Ali Khan's Sweetest Wish

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim's affectionate exchange became widely discussed on social media, with fans showering admiration on them for displaying such hospitality. Besides the glamour, an incident like this proves how strong their family bond is through and through, giving them a spot on the ranking of the cutest siblings in Bollywood.

This sweet interaction soon follows Sara uploading yet another memorable exchange with cousin Alia Bhatt during the episode of Koffee With Karan. Where Alia Bhatt shared a warm wish sent by Ibrahim Ali Khan after her film Gangubai Kathiawadi became a hit. Bringing into the limelight the warmth and closeness within her family. Fans eagerly await such glimpses of Sara and Ibrahim's personalities off-screen, both on and off the ramp.