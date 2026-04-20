Ranveer Singh V/s Deepika Padukone: Who Has More Hit Films? Check Here
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone just announced their second pregnancy, and everyone from fans to celebs is sending them love. Let's find out who really rules the box office and who has delivered more hits. Check here
Ranveer Singh versus Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh's Career
Ranveer Singh made his debut in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. His first movie was an average performer at the box office. In his career so far, he has worked in about 24 films. His last release was this year's 'Dhurandhar 2'.
Ranveer Singh's Hit Films
Deepika Padukone's Career
Deepika Padukone's Hit Films
Talking about Deepika Padukone's hit films, she has delivered a whopping 17 of them. Her hit list includes 'Om Shanti Om', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Housefull', 'Cocktail', 'Race 2', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Chennai Express', 'Piku', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Ram-Leela', 'Padmaavat', 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and 'Kalki 2898 AD'.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Pregnant With Second Child: 7 Celebrity Couples Who Had Children In Quick Succession
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