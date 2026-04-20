Who Is Richer? Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone—Net Worth Comparison Inside
After announcing their pregnancy, power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in spotlight. With Ranveer’s Dhurandhar success, here’s a look at who is richer between them.
Pregnancy News & Power Couple Goals
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are once again making headlines after announcing their second pregnancy, giving fans major couple goals.
Known for their strong bond and blockbuster careers, the duo continues to dominate both on-screen and off-screen.
Ranveer’s Dhurandhar Wave
While Deepika is balancing work and personal life, Ranveer is currently riding high on the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has turned out to be a massive box office hit and added to his growing wealth and popularity.
Deepika vs Ranveer: Net Worth Comparison
When it comes to wealth, both stars are among the richest in Bollywood, but there is a clear leader.
As per recent estimates, Deepika Padukone’s net worth stands at around Rs 500–550 crore, thanks to films, global brand endorsements, and smart business investments.
On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 400–450 crore, driven by high film fees, endorsements, and profit-sharing deals from big projects like Dhurandhar.
Who Is Richer?
Clearly, Deepika Padukone holds the edge in terms of overall wealth. Her longer career span, international projects, and strong investment portfolio give her a financial advantage over Ranveer.
A Power Couple Worth Crores
That said, together they form one of Bollywood’s richest couples, with a combined net worth close to Rs 1000 crore.
So while Ranveer Singh is catching up fast with blockbuster success, Deepika Padukone still leads the race, making this power couple not just famous, but incredibly wealthy too.
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