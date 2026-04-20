When it comes to wealth, both stars are among the richest in Bollywood, but there is a clear leader.

As per recent estimates, Deepika Padukone’s net worth stands at around Rs 500–550 crore, thanks to films, global brand endorsements, and smart business investments.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 400–450 crore, driven by high film fees, endorsements, and profit-sharing deals from big projects like Dhurandhar.