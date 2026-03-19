Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026: Inside the Dhurandhar Star’s Rs 400 Crore Lifestyle
Ranveer Singh's new movie, 'Dhurandhar 2', hit theatres worldwide on Thursday, and fans are flocking to see it. The advance bookings were also fantastic. With the movie out, let's take a look at Ranveer's net worth and his most prized possessions.
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026
Ranveer Singh owns a stunning quadruplex bungalow in Mumbai. This property is valued at a whopping ₹119 crore, making it one of his most expensive assets.
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026
Ranveer Singh Net Worth 2026
Ranveer Singh's garage is filled with an impressive car collection. The most expensive ride he owns is an Aston Martin Rapide S, which comes with a price tag of ₹5 crore.
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