Cocktail 2 collected ₹1.85 crore net in India on its 12th day, registering a modest 5.7% jump over its Day 11 earnings of ₹1.75 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 23% across 3,666 shows, indicating stable audience interest during the weekdays.

With this, the film's India net collection has reached ₹86.75 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹103.45 crore. Overseas, the film added another ₹0.50 crore on Day 12, pushing its international total to ₹28.45 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now climbed to ₹131.89 crore.

The film enjoyed a strong opening week, collecting ₹70.50 crore net in its first seven days. After opening with ₹13.50 crore, collections rose to ₹16.25 crore on Saturday before peaking at ₹17.75 crore on Sunday.