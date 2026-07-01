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Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Crosses ₹131 Crore Worldwide
Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Cocktail 2 continues its steady box office run on Day 12, earning ₹1.85 crore in India. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has crossed ₹131 crore worldwide despite mixed reviews
Cocktail 2 Records a Small Rise on Day 12
Cocktail 2 collected ₹1.85 crore net in India on its 12th day, registering a modest 5.7% jump over its Day 11 earnings of ₹1.75 crore. The film recorded an occupancy of 23% across 3,666 shows, indicating stable audience interest during the weekdays.
With this, the film's India net collection has reached ₹86.75 crore, while the India gross stands at ₹103.45 crore. Overseas, the film added another ₹0.50 crore on Day 12, pushing its international total to ₹28.45 crore. The worldwide gross collection has now climbed to ₹131.89 crore.
The film enjoyed a strong opening week, collecting ₹70.50 crore net in its first seven days. After opening with ₹13.50 crore, collections rose to ₹16.25 crore on Saturday before peaking at ₹17.75 crore on Sunday.
Film Surpasses Several Box Office Benchmarks
Cocktail 2 has already overtaken the lifetime India net collection of Shahid Kapoor's previous release O'Romeo, which earned ₹72.99 crore.
The romantic drama has also crossed the lifetime India collection of the original Cocktail (2012), which finished its run with around ₹71 crore. However, it is yet to comfortably move ahead of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which collected ₹85.16 crore during its theatrical run.
The film's steady performance suggests it could continue adding to its total over the coming days if it maintains its current pace.
Storyline and Kriti Sanon's Take on Comparisons
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 romantic drama. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Kunal, Rashmika Mandanna as Diya and Kriti Sanon as Ally.
The story revolves around college sweethearts Kunal and Diya, who are deeply in love but uncertain about marriage. During a vacation in Sicily, Diya asks her friend Ally to flirt with Kunal in order to test his loyalty. What begins as a harmless test soon leads to emotional complications that reshape all three lives.
Speaking about comparisons with Deepika Padukone's iconic Veronica from the original film, Kriti Sanon acknowledged that such comparisons were expected. However, she emphasized that Ally is a completely different character with her own personality, conflicts and emotional journey, making Cocktail 2 a fresh story rather than a repeat of the original.
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