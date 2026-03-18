Paid preview shows of Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' were cancelled in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, disappointing fans. The cancellations reportedly affected dubbed versions due to print delivery issues.

Paid Previews Cancelled in South India

Fans of Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' faced disappointment on Wednesday as paid preview shows in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana were reportedly cancelled just hours before their scheduled start, though no official confirmation has been issued by the makers.

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AGS Cinemas in Chennai shared the update on X, stating, "We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience." https://x.com/agscinemas/status/2034199911466725863?s=20

Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore, however, indicated that Hindi screenings were still on track, posting on X, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Hindi) is ready for showtime. Subtitles awaited. Second half downloading. Please bear with us. We are totally locked in to get you a great #Dhurandhar2 experience!" https://x.com/CinemasBroadway/status/2034223465264488575?s=20

Widespread Disruption Hits Pan-India Screenings

Reports suggest that the cancellations are primarily affecting regional dubbed versions and select international screenings where the required print files failed to arrive in time. The much-anticipated paid previews faced widespread disruption across India, with major chaos reported in Mumbai as well.

Fan Outrage on Social Media

Several netizens were quick to express shock over the ordeal they faced. One user on X wrote, "Wtf!!! I just got a call from someone who said they are from PVR Vega City. He said the show is cancelled for Dhurandhar IMAX because the makers did not send the print on time. This is unreal. Why release without sending prints? #dhurandhar"

Another user asked, "What about district app booking?", while another enquired, "What about Kannada?"

Major Holiday Release and Box Office Expectations

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19. The film will open during the festive window of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi, positioning it for a major box-office debut.

In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film will release in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Dhurandhar' was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. The film has since achieved cult status and rewritten box-office history, surpassing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.