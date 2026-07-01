June Diane Raphael remembers her late co-star James Van Der Beek's devotion to his family while filming his final role in 'Elle'. He died of cancer six months ago. She recalled how he always spoke of his wife and six children on set.

Ahead of the July 1 premiere of Prime Video's 'Elle', actor June Diane Raphael has paid tribute to her late co-star James Van Der Beek, remembering his unwavering devotion to his family while filming what became his final on-screen performance, according to E! News. Van Der Beek, best known for Dawson's Creek, died nearly six months ago following a battle with cancer. In Elle, a prequel series to Legally Blonde, he plays school superintendent Dean Wilson opposite Lexi Minetree's Elle Woods.

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'So Blown Away by What Kind of Dad He Was'

Speaking exclusively to E! News, Raphael, who portrays Elle's mother in the series, described working with Van Der Beek as "such an honor." "I will remember how much he loved his family," Raphael said. "And how much he talked about them between every take."

Recalling their time on set, Raphael said Van Der Beek constantly spoke about his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children. "Between every set up, between every small pause in filming, he'd tell me about his kids and all of their different likes and dislikes and where they were in their lives," she said. "I was so blown away by what kind of dad he was, and how in love with his wife he was."

Raphael also shared that Van Der Beek once brought his family to the set. "It was so much fun to have them there and for them to see him work," she said, according to E! News.

She even joked that witnessing his affection for his wife prompted her to tease her own husband, actor Paul Scheer. "I remember calling my own husband and being like, 'You do not speak about me like this buddy,'" Raphael said with a laugh.

Reflecting further on her late co-star, she added, "He was just so enamored with Kimberly. That was really my big take away," according to E! News.

A 'Beautiful' Final Performance

Raphael also expressed confidence that audiences would appreciate Van Der Beek's final performance. "I know his fans will be so excited to see him," she said. "And I think he gives a beautiful performance in the show."

Even while navigating his cancer battle, Van Der Beek remained committed to both his acting career and his family. In a 2022 interview with E! News, he spoke about balancing work with raising his six children alongside his wife in Texas. "With this many beautiful little humans around and an amazing wife, it's kind of about picking the things that are on the plate," Van Der Beek said.

"And then just making human interaction out of it," according to E! News. Reflecting on that stage of his life, he added, "I really feel grounded."

'Elle', featuring Van Der Beek's final screen performance, premieres on Prime Video on July 1. (ANI)