The screening of the controversial documentary 'Thiruparankundram Files' was cancelled in Chennai after the venue management backed out, citing alleged threats. Organisers claimed Hindu Munnani members objected to the film about a disputed religious site.

Screening of Controversial Documentary Cancelled

A special screening of the documentary 'Thiruparankundram Files' was cancelled in Chennai on Tuesday after the management of a private screening venue in Nungambakkam declined to host the event, citing concerns following alleged objections and threats. The documentary was scheduled to be screened at Le Magic Lantern.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Organisers Allege Threats

Organisers alleged that while there were no issues until Tuesday morning, two persons claiming to represent the Hindu Munnani contacted the venue management and objected to the screening. The organisers further claimed that a few others later visited the venue and issued threats, prompting the management to withdraw permission.

Disputed Subject Matter

The documentary addresses a sensitive and historically disputed matter concerning the lighting of the Deepam lamp atop a stone pillar situated near a Dargah on Thiruparankundram hill, a site jointly claimed by both Hindu and Muslim communities. The film's portrayal of the historical and religious claims surrounding this issue has triggered political backlash.

Police Deployed Amid Silence from Authorities

The organisers said they sought police protection but were informed that approval from higher authorities would be required. Police personnel were deployed outside the venue as supporters and invitees gathered despite the cancellation. No official response was immediately available from the Tamil Nadu government or the police regarding the organisers' allegations.