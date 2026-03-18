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Ugadi 2026 Box Office Clash: Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh vs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
The Ugadi festival is just a week away. On this occasion, two massive films are hitting the screens. Pawan Kalyan's movie is set to clash with a major Bollywood film, making this a very exciting box-office battle.
Tollywood vs Bollywood this Ugadi
Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to release on March 19
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' lacks buzz
'Dhurandhar 2' also releasing on March 19
The other big movie releasing for Ugadi is 'Dhurandhar 2'. This is a Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. It also features stars like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Sara Arjun. The first part of this movie was a sensational hit, collecting over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.
Naturally, expectations for the sequel are massive. The film will release on March 19 in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Audiences across India are eagerly waiting for this one.
Time for Pawan to show his power
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