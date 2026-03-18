The other big movie releasing for Ugadi is 'Dhurandhar 2'. This is a Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. It also features stars like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Sara Arjun. The first part of this movie was a sensational hit, collecting over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

Naturally, expectations for the sequel are massive. The film will release on March 19 in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Audiences across India are eagerly waiting for this one.