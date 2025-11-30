Ranveer Singh’s Kantara Act Backfires! Fans Call It Disrespectful—Watch Clip
Lately, controversies involving movie celebrities have been on the rise. They're getting into unnecessary trouble by speaking without thinking. Recently, Ranveer Singh's comments on the movie Kantara have stirred up a huge storm.
Ranveer Singh in Kantara controversy
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is in hot water again. His comments on Kantara angered many. He comically imitated a key scene on stage at IFFI in Goa, sparking outrage among fans.
Praise for Rishab Shetty
Ranveer praised Rishab Shetty's Kantara performance, especially the divine scenes. But he then comically imitated a famous sound from the film, making Rishab look uncomfortable.
Demand for an apology..
The video went viral, sparking backlash. Netizens criticised Ranveer for mocking a sacred scene. They demand an apology, threatening to disrupt his film 'Dhurandhar's' release.
Will Rishab Shetty respond?
Ranveer's film 'Dhurandhar' releases Dec 5, but this controversy could cause issues. As the debate rages online, all eyes are on how people, especially Rishab Shetty, will react.
