Actor Vanessa Hudgens announced the birth of her second child with husband Cole Tucker. The 'High School Musical' star shared the news on Instagram from her hospital bed, calling labour a 'wild ride' and shouting out to all mothers.

Actor Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her second child with her husband, former baseball player Cole Tucker. The High School Musical alum shared the news on Saturday through an Instagram post, where she posted a picture of herself from a hospital bed while holding Tucker's hand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Instagram Announcement

In her post, Hudgens reflected on the intense experience of childbirth and gave a huge "shout-out" to mothers everywhere. Sharing how overwhelming and empowering labour can be, she wrote, "Well... I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labour is. Big shout-out to all the moms. It's truly incredible what our bodies can do." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Soon after the announcement, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities chimed in in the comment section to share their congratulatory messages.

The Pregnancy Journey

Hudgens and Tucker, 29, first revealed they were expecting again in July, nearly a year after the birth of their first child. She shared the news with a series of photos featuring the couple laughing and proudly flaunting her baby bump, captioned simply, "Round Two!!!!" The actress has since documented several moments from her pregnancy on social media, celebrating the journey with maternity photos and appearances.

First Public Appearance

According to PEOPLE, just weeks after revealing the pregnancy, Hudgens stepped back onto the red carpet at the At Home with Narwal summer soiree in Los Angeles in a white bodycon dress, marking her first public appearance since the announcement.

Baby's Details Kept Private

The couple has not yet revealed the baby's name or gender. (ANI)