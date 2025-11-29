Ranveer Singh lit up the IFFI Closing Ceremony with an energetic appearance as he unveiled new details about his upcoming film Dhurandhar. The actor promised audiences a “big visual spectacle,” instantly boosting excitement around the project.

Ranveer Singh at IFFI Closing Ceremony

At the event, Ranveer Singh disclosed that Dhurandhar turns out to be the one biggest visual treat of his career. Calling it a 'big visual spectacle,' the star indicated massive action scenes, rich production design, and larger-than-life storytelling. The excitement turned infectious and soon ignited curiosity among fans and film fraternity.

“I wish we could have shown the trailer and the teaser over here, but it’s a bit violent so we showed you the love song instead. We hope you like it. Aditya Dhar’s intention was to take an Indian movie to the world. Like we said at the trailer launch, China had its moment with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Korea had its moment with Parasite. We hope that this will be counted as one of the great instalments within this genre (of international creations). We really believe in our hearts that this is India’s moment on the global stage in every aspect. Education, tech, innovation, infrastructure, just about everything. And as part of Indian cinema, we want even cinema to have its moment on the global stage." Ranveer SIngh said.

Transforming the IFFI Stage into a Celebration:

The stage exploded into cheer as Ranveer continued his audience interaction, describing the unique treatment the event gives towards cinema. His brief yet electrifying appearance made up a chunk of the highlights at the closing ceremony and set the digital quotient on social media; clips and reactions started pouring in.

Ranveer further said, “With full intention, and all heart, blood, sweat and tears we have made this movie. I hope everybody goes and has a great time watching what is a very complex story, but with a whole lot of visual spectacle. We realised post COVID that if you want to drive people to the theatres, you have to promise them a big visual spectacle. So that has been the attempt. It’s a large canvas, a very intriguing tale and I am very proud to be presenting it to the world on December 5."