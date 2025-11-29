Don 3 to Simmba 2: 6 Ranveer Singh Projects Creating Huge Buzz Among Fans
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ hits theaters on December 5, showcasing his action side. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at the Bollywood star’s upcoming films that fans are eagerly awaiting.
Dhurandhar
In Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’, Ranveer Singh stars alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The action-packed film is set to release in theaters on December 5.
Don 3
Farhan Akhtar is set to direct ‘Don 3’, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Reports suggest Kriti Sanon will also play a prominent role alongside him in the action-packed thriller.
Shaktimaan
Suspense has surrounded 'Shaktimaan' for a while. Media reports suggest Ranveer Singh will play the titular role, but the release date is still under wraps.
Baiju Bawra
Ranveer Singh will star in the lead role of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's dream project, 'Baiju Bawra'.
Andaz Apna Apna Remake
According to media reports, Ranveer Singh might be seen playing the main role in the remake of the film 'Andaz Apna Apna'. However, there has been no official announcement.
Simmba 2
Rohit Shetty is planning to make the film 'Simmba 2'. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the lead role in this movie.
