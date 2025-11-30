Girlfriend OTT Release: Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend, a hit in theatres, is now set for its OTT debut. Netflix will stream the film from December 5 in five languages

Rashmika Mandanna’s film The Girlfriend won strong appreciation from audiences during its theatrical run, and it is now gearing up for its digital release. The movie is set to make its OTT debut on December 5, allowing viewers who missed it in theatres to stream it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

On November 30, Netflix India announced the OTT release through its Instagram handle by sharing the film’s poster. In its caption, the platform mentioned that viewers would get to meet Bhooma Devi, described as a literature postgraduate, when the film arrives on December 5 across multiple languages.

The Girlfriend registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 19.16 percent. Morning shows saw 14.61 percent occupancy, afternoon shows rose to 22.55 percent, and evening screenings recorded 18.49 percent. At the Hindi box office, however, the film faced stiff competition from Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s Haq.

After the release, Rashmika Mandanna expressed why the project was deeply meaningful to her. She conveyed that the film represented unspoken emotions, love that empowers rather than confines, and the resilience required to start over as one’s authentic self. She added that she had poured her emotions, perspectives, and vulnerabilities into the role in hopes that the audience would feel understood and inspired by it.

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend revolves around Bhooma Devi, a postgraduate student played by Rashmika Mandanna, who is manipulated into a relationship by Vikram, portrayed by Dheekshith. As the story progresses, she becomes trapped in a toxic relationship from which escape seems impossible. The film, produced by Dheeraj Mogilneni and Vidya Koppineni, also stars Anu Emmanuel and Rao Ramesh in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna has already announced her next project titled Mysaa. The striking first-look poster suggests that she will be seen in a fierce and intense avatar, hinting at another powerful performance ahead.