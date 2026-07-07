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Ranveer Singh's Rs 3,000 Crore Franchise Boosts Stardom, But Shah Rukh Khan Still Leads in Wealth
Ranveer Singh has reached a new career milestone with the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar franchise, but despite the box office triumph and massive earnings, Shah Rukh Khan continues to dominate Bollywood's wealth rankings
Dhurandhar Franchise Gives Ranveer Singh a Career-Defining Breakthrough
Ranveer Singh has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest stars after the remarkable success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. Together, the films have reportedly crossed Rs 3,000 crore at the global box office, significantly strengthening his position in the industry. The franchise has not only expanded his fan base but has also reignited discussions about his place among Bollywood's leading actors.
Instead of opting for a traditional acting fee, Ranveer reportedly chose a profit-sharing arrangement for the films. Industry reports suggest that this decision earned him more than Rs 325 crore from the franchise, making it one of the most financially rewarding projects of his career.
Shah Rukh Khan Continues to Dominate the Wealth Rankings
Despite Ranveer's impressive financial gains, Shah Rukh Khan remains comfortably ahead when it comes to overall wealth. According to media reports, the Bollywood superstar's estimated net worth exceeds Rs 12,000 crore, making him one of India's richest actors.
Over the years, Shah Rukh has built his fortune through blockbuster films, successful business ventures, brand endorsements, and strategic investments. His enduring success with films such as Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki, Chennai Express, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and My Name Is Khan has helped him maintain his unmatched position in the industry.
Can Ranveer Singh Match Shah Rukh Khan's Legacy?
Ranveer Singh has already delivered several acclaimed films, including Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy, 83, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, the Dhurandhar franchise has arguably become the biggest turning point in his career so far.
While the recent success has elevated both his market value and earning potential, matching Shah Rukh Khan's long-standing legacy will require sustained box office dominance over many years. Consistently delivering blockbuster films, expanding into business ventures, and maintaining widespread audience appeal will be essential if Ranveer hopes to challenge the benchmark set by Bollywood's King Khan.
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