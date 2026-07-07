Ranveer Singh has emerged as one of Bollywood's biggest stars after the remarkable success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2. Together, the films have reportedly crossed Rs 3,000 crore at the global box office, significantly strengthening his position in the industry. The franchise has not only expanded his fan base but has also reignited discussions about his place among Bollywood's leading actors.

Instead of opting for a traditional acting fee, Ranveer reportedly chose a profit-sharing arrangement for the films. Industry reports suggest that this decision earned him more than Rs 325 crore from the franchise, making it one of the most financially rewarding projects of his career.