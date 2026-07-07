BJP's RP Singh backed the Centre's decision to remove the film 'Satluj' from ZEE5, as it was released without censor board certification. A review committee will be formed after Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon raised the matter.

BJP Backs Centre's Decision

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh on Tuesday backed the Centre's decision to remove the film 'Satluj' from ZEE5, saying it was released on the OTT platform without completing the required certification process. Speaking on the issue, Singh said the film had not been cleared by the censor board before its release. He also said a review committee would be formed after Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon raised the matter with the Central government.

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Calling the decision necessary, Singh said the film had not been "cleared by the censor board" and added, "The movie had not been cleared by the censor board, yet it was running on the OTT. This is why the government banned it. Our Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon appealed for this to the government of India and a review committee will be made on this, which will be followed by a verdict on the matter."

I&B Ministry Cites Certification Violation

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) said the film was released on the OTT platform without the required certification process being completed, while ZEE5 has confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

According to I&B Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday." The official further alleged that the release violated the provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision was identified. The official also stated that the certification body had recommended nearly 100 cuts to the film. Rather than implementing those changes, the makers allegedly changed the film's title and proceeded with its OTT release. The Ministry also said it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was released.

ZEE5 Confirms Removal

Confirming the removal, ZEE5 said in an official statement on Sunday, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity."

Diljit Dosanjh Reacts

Hours after the film was taken down, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the issue during a live Instagram interaction on Monday, saying the development was not unexpected. "My love and respect to all of you. What I had already expected is exactly what happened. I thought the film might get banned when offices will open on Monday, but I didn't know it would happen as early as Sunday evening," the actor said.

Despite the removal, Dosanjh expressed satisfaction that audiences had already watched the film. "But now I have the satisfaction that at least our work has reached people the way we wanted it to. People have already downloaded it. One thing that made me especially happy was seeing that they're even screening the movie with a projector at Gurudwara Sahib. It brought me immense joy to see that," he said.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)