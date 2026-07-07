Cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, opens up about her early eviction from Netflix's 'Lock Upp'. Despite her short stint, she feels satisfied, calling the show a 'misfit' for her but appreciating the experience and platform.

Indian cricket captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, was recently evicted from Netflix's reality show Lock Upp, bringing her first-ever reality television stint to an early end. However, Shresta is not disappointed with her exit. While she says being part of a Netflix show was a big opportunity, she feels she was a misfit for the show. Speaking to ANI, she expressed, " It was a misfit for me. I think you only get to know through experience. I believed I could do it and that I'd be fine, but once I went inside, I realised it just wasn't for me. But obviously that platform is so good, Balaji and Netflix, that I couldn't say no. I got this opportunity, and it's a great platform that offers incredible exposure, which is why I said yes. My journey lasted just one week, but I feel that was enough to show who I am to those who understood me. I'm happy with the experience and completely satisfied with my journey."

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Advice From Brother Shreyas Iyer

Asked about the conversations she had with her family, especially her brother Shreyas, before entering the reality show, Shresta said he had told her to be mindful and not get easily triggered. "I didn't have much conversation with Shreyas because he was also leaving for his matches. And I respect his space, I respect the zone he is in because playing for the country is a very big thing and I didn't want to bother him. But he being my brother, before him being a cricketer, he's my brother, so I had to tell him that I'm doing this and he's always been supportive. He always tells me, okay, you do it, you see if you think this is your scene or not. And he wished me luck and he said, be mindful, he said, be yourself. He said, be positive, don't let anybody affect you. He said, log trigger karenge par easily trigger nahin hona," she added.

Social Media Presence

Shresta Iyer is quite active on social media, and her reels have garnered a huge following. However, she has often faced online backlash, particularly during the last edition of the Indian Premier League, when she was massively trolled. (ANI)