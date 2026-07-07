Cardi B made a major fashion statement at Paris Haute Couture Week, wearing a custom ivory gown by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Her look, blending Western and Indian aesthetics, featured intricate embroidery and was paired with a maang tikka.

American rapper Cardi B made one of the biggest fashion statements at Paris Haute Couture Week on July 6, as she took a front-row seat at Indian designer Rahul Mishra's Autumn/Winter 2026/27 presentation. The multi-platinum musician drew global attention for embracing a look that combined Western haute couture with traditional Indian design elements.

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The 'Devi' Inspired Couture

For the show, Cardi B wore an ivory custom corset gown from Rahul Mishra's latest collection, 'Devi: The Eternal Muse.' The statuesque ensemble was inspired by ancient Indian temple carvings and sacred statues, featuring architectural shoulders and structural trompe l'oeil draping. The couture creation also highlighted Rahul Mishra's signature karigari (craftsmanship), with intricate pearl detailing along the waistline, elaborate embroidery, and a jewelled panel that added to the garment's sculptural appeal. Completing the look, Cardi B incorporated South Asian cultural elements through a glittering maang tikka and dramatic shoulder-duster earrings, creating a distinctive blend of contemporary couture and traditional Indian aesthetics.

Star-Studded Front Row

The front row also featured Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Isha Ambani. Isha Ambani attended the show in a custom bead-heavy grey corset and skirt ensemble from the same 'Devi: The Eternal Muse' collection. Meanwhile, Cardi B shared an appreciation post for Rahul Mishra on her Instagram handle. Sharing the pictures from the photoshoot at the fashion show, she wrote, "I'm only accepting princess treatment @rahulmishra_7 what a show."

About Paris Haute Couture Week

The Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027 is running from Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9, 2026. Organized by the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), this edition brings together 30 exclusive fashion houses defined by highly anticipated designer handovers, debut lines, and avant-garde craftsmanship.