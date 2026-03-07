3 6 Image Credit : instagram

Why did Rani Mukerji leave 'Oh My Goddess'?

Bollywood Hungama, in its report, quoted sources saying Rani Mukerji and director Amit Rai had disagreements over the script and its presentation. A source told the portal, 'Soon after the announcement, creative differences started cropping up between Rani and Amit Rai. Rani had her own vision for the film based on her understanding of the script and post-production, and wanted work to proceed in that direction. On the other hand, Amit Rai had his own different idea for presenting the film. Because of this, they couldn't find common ground.'