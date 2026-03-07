- Home
Akshay Kumar was all set to share screen space with Rani Mukerji for the first time in the upcoming film 'Oh My Goddess'. But now, there's a new twist in the tale. Reports suggest that Rani Mukerji has walked out of the movie
Akshay-Rani were supposed to pair up in Oh My Goddess
This is how Akshay Kumar hinted at the project
When 'Mardaani 3' released, Akshay Kumar wished Rani Mukerji on social media, writing, 'Go watch the real goddess of acting in her most powerful form. I saw the film and loved it. Don't miss it.' People took this post as an unofficial confirmation for 'Oh My Goddess'.
Why did Rani Mukerji leave 'Oh My Goddess'?
Akshay Kumar tried to broker peace
What will happen to Oh My Goddess now?
Second consecutive setback for Akshay Kumar!
Before Rani Mukerji's exit from 'Oh My Goddess', Akshay Kumar had already received bad news about his film 'Bhagam Bhag 2'. Ekta Kapoor sent a legal notice to the film's director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, which has almost led to his exit from the project. The film was supposed to start shooting in March, but for now, it has been put on the back burner.
