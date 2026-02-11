Mardaani 3, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, recorded a positive jump in collections on its second Tuesday. The film earned Rs 1.50 crore on the day, showing nearly a 15 percent rise compared to the previous day’s earnings. The boost was largely driven by discounted ticket pricing, which encouraged more footfall in theatres.

With this addition, the film’s total domestic collection has reached Rs 37.50 crore gross. The movie performed particularly well over the second weekend, with steady audience turnout helping it maintain momentum. If the current pace continues, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 40 crore mark in the coming days.