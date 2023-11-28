Randeep Hooda to wed Liam Laishram: 8 Bollywood celebrity weddings that happened in 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Randeep Hooda is gearing up to tie the knot with his longtime partner Liam Laishram in an intimate wedding ceremony in Manipur. While we eagerly anticipate this joyous occasion, let's take a glimpse at the notable celebrity weddings that have taken place this year.

    From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Kiara Advani- Siddharth Malhotra these are the bollywood power couples who tied the knot this year.

    Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

    One of the most highly anticipated weddings in Bollywood was the union of the star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The eagerly awaited destination wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani unfolded on February 7, 2023.The couple graced the occasion in elegant pastel wedding attire, with Kiara donning a pale pink lehenga and Sidharth dressed in a cream sherwani. 

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

    Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer K.L. Rahul, two prominent figures in Bollywood, celebrated their highly anticipated wedding in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on January 23, 2023. Athiya, looked stunning in a blush pink chikankari lehenga adorned with floral embellishments and embroidery, designed by Anamika Khanna. K.L. Rahul complemented her in an ivory sherwani, also crafted by Anamika Khanna, featuring intricate embroidery, a long overcoat, and a dupatta.

    Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta

    Renowned fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta exchanged vows with her actor boyfriend Satyadeep Misra in a discreet ceremony held in Mumbai on January 27, 2023. The couple, who reportedly crossed paths on the set of the web series "Masaba Masaba" in 2020, shared glimpses of their wedding on Instagram. Masaba graced the occasion in a personalized pink lehenga adorned with two dupattas, while the groom looked dashing in a printed churidar kurta paired with a Jawahar coat.

    Swara Bhaker and Fahas Ahmad

    Political activist and Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Fahad Ahmad, the U.P. state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, on January 6, 2023. The couple had announced their marriage on February 16, and the ceremony was officially registered on the aforementioned date. Swara Bhasker shared glimpses of her simple wedding on her Twitter handle. The actress donned her mother's traditional red wedding saree, complemented by minimal jewelry, including a choker and mangtika, and was captured posing with her husband.

    Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

    Renowned actor Ashish Vidyarthi exchanged vows with Kolkata-based entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25, 2023. Ashish crossed paths with Rupali during one of his vlogging assignments. Rupali, who had lost her husband five years prior, expressed her desire to start afresh. 

    Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya

    Actor Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, celebrated a lavish wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, the granddaughter of the legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy. The grand ceremony took place in Mumbai on June 18, 2023. Karan donned an ivory sherwani and turban, while Drisha looked radiant in a red bridal lehenga.

     

    Mahira Khan and Salim Karim

     

    Pakistani TV sensation Mahira Khan exchanged vows with businessman Salim Karim on October 1, 2023, in a private wedding ceremony held in Bhurban, located in Punjab province, Pakistan. The actress, looked enchanting in a custom silver ornate lehenga designed by Faraz Manan, while the groom adorned a black sherwani for the special occasion.

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

    The highly anticipated union of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha culminated in a splendid ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, held on September 24, 2023. Parineeti looked resplendent in a beige-colored lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha donned a sophisticated ivory-colored ensemble crafted by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

