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Ranbir–Sai Pallavi to Kartik–Sreeleela: Bollywood’s New On-Screen Couples You Can’t Miss
Get ready for 2026 Bollywood as exciting new on-screen pairs light up the big screen. From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, fresh jodis promise romance, drama, and entertainment like never before.
Which are the new jodis of 2026?
1. Film Chaand Mera Dil
Ananya Panday and Lakshya are working together in the film 'Chaand Mera Dil'. This is their first movie as a pair. Director Vivek Sony's film will hit theatres on May 21.
2. Film Tu Meri Zindagi Hai
3. Film Ramayana
4. Film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
5. Film Main Wapas Aaunga
6. Film Laiki Laika
7. Film Peddi
Janhvi Kapoor is the lead actress in Ram Charan's much-awaited film, 'Peddi'. This is the first time they are pairing up. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, 'Peddi' will hit cinemas on June 4. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu.
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