3 8 Image Credit : instagram

2. Film Tu Meri Zindagi Hai

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela will star in director Anurag Basu's next film, 'Tu Meri Zindagi Hai'. It's their first time sharing the screen, and fans just can't wait to see them together. The movie is set to release this year, but the final date has not been announced yet.