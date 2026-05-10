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Mother's Day 2926: Kapoor & Sons to English Vinglish; Top 5 Movies To Watch With Your Mother Today
Mother's Day 2026: Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the unconditional love of mothers with stories that warm the heart. From emotional family dramas to inspiring journeys, these Bollywood films promise laughter
Mother's Day 2026 Films
This Mother’s Day 2026, celebrate love and family with Bollywood gems like English Vinglish, Paa, Secret Superstar, Nil Battey Sannata and Kapoor & Sons that beautifully capture the emotions, sacrifices, and warmth of motherhood
Kapoor & Sons
With stellar performances from Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Fawad Khan, this family drama explores relationships, misunderstandings, and emotions. At its heart is a mother trying to keep her family united through chaos.
Secret Superstar
This emotional musical drama follows a teenage girl chasing her dream of becoming a singer while her supportive mother stands by her side. Featuring Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij, the film highlights courage, sacrifice, and maternal strength.
Nil Battey Sannata
Swara Bhasker shines as a hardworking mother determined to improve her daughter’s future through education. Her struggles, humor, and emotional sacrifices make this inspiring film a powerful reminder of a mother’s endless dedication.
Paa
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Vidya Balan, this touching drama revolves around a single mother raising a child with a rare condition. Packed with heartfelt moments, the film showcases unconditional love, resilience, and family bonding.
English Vinglish
Sridevi delivers a memorable performance as Shashi, a homemaker mocked for her poor English. Her journey toward confidence and self-worth is emotional and inspiring. The film beautifully celebrates every mother who silently sacrifices for her family.
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