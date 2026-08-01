Director Madhu C. Narayanan, the man behind the blockbuster 'Kumbalangi Nights', has started shooting his next movie in Fort Kochi. The film stars young actor Naslen in the lead, along with Soubin Shahir, Baby Jean, and Poornima Indrajith.

Director Madhu C. Narayanan, who gave us the globally acclaimed superhit 'Kumbalangi Nights', has officially started shooting for his new film. The shoot began in Fort Kochi. Young star Naslen is playing the main role in this movie. It's being produced by Dr. Ananthu under his banner Dr. Ananthu Productions, along with Silent Cat Films. The film was officially announced in the last week of July.

Besides Naslen, the film has a solid cast. Soubin Shahir, Baby Jean, Chandu Salimkumar, Poornima Indrajith, Haniya, Franco, Anoop Mohandas, and Alister are all playing important roles. Dr. Ananthu Productions, which co-produced the superhit 'Athiradi' with Basil Joseph, is gearing up to release a bunch of big films. Their other upcoming projects include the first movie from the Karikku team and '40 Days of House Party' by Shifna Babin Packer.

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Everyone's really excited for this one. Madhu C. Narayanan got a lot of praise for his very first film, and Naslen is a rising star who's super popular right now. So, when these two team up, audiences are expecting another fantastic movie experience. The film's PRO & Marketing is being handled by Vaisakh C Vadakkeveed and Jinu Anilkumar.

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