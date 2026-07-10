Ranbir Kapoor To Shahid Kapoor: Bollywood Celebs Who Quit Smoking or Alcohol
Are you looking for some motivation to quit smoking or drinking? You may take motivation from these Bollywood celebs. From Shahid Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor - Here's looking at celebs who quit smoking or alcohol.
To a healthier life!
Quitting smoking or drinking after years of habit can be a tricky part, and there's no denying that. If you are struggling to quit, you are not alone. Take a look and draw some motivation from these Bollywood celebs who quit smoking and alcohol for the greater good.
Shahid Kapoor
According to reports, Shahid quit smoking in real life after shooting for the film Kabir Singh, and refrains from drinking due to personal principles.
Ranbir Kapoor
As per reports, Ranbir completely quit smoking and alcohol upon embracing fatherhood, viewing the lifestyle change as a "rebirth".
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B was a known smoker and drinker, but made an immediate quit of both habits entirely in the 1990s.
Salman Khan
If reports are to be believed then Salman was forced to drop the habit after being diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia in 2012. He gave up both cigarettes and alcohol for a better lifestyle.
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