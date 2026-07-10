Rajpal Yadav has suffered a fresh legal setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in a cheque bounce case linked to a film loan. The court termed his conduct “dubious” and ordered that he be sent back to jail.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has suffered a major legal setback after the Delhi High Court upheld his conviction in a cheque bounce case linked to a loan taken for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. While dismissing his appeal, the court reportedly termed his conduct "dubious" and directed authorities to send him back to jail, reviving a legal battle that has stretched over several years.

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Loan Dispute Led To Criminal Proceedings

The case dates back to 2010 when Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed commercially, and the loan reportedly remained unpaid. According to court records, the outstanding amount later rose to nearly ₹9 crore, leading to proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act over dishonoured cheques.

In April 2018, a Delhi magistrate court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha Yadav, sentencing them to six months in jail. The verdict was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, following which the actor challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court.

High Court Upholds Conviction

In June 2024, the High Court suspended Yadav's sentence after directing him to make sincere efforts to repay the dues. However, the court later observed that he had repeatedly failed to honour his commitments. Earlier this year, it ordered him to surrender, after which he was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail before later securing bail.

With the latest ruling, the High Court has reaffirmed the earlier convictions, marking another significant development in the actor's long-running legal battle. Rajpal Yadav, who was recently seen in Bhoot Bangla, may now choose to approach the Supreme Court if he decides to challenge the High Court's decision further.