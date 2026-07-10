Julianne Nicholson will reprise her 'Mare of Easttown' role as Lori Ross in the second season of HBO's 'Task,' starring Mark Ruffalo. This casting signals a major crossover between the two detective series, both created by Brad Ingelsby.

'Mare of Easttown,' 'Task' Crossover in the Works

Julianne Nicholson has joined the second season of the HBO detective drama 'Task' as Lori Ross from 'Mare of Easttown,' hinting towards a major crossover between both hit series, reported Variety.

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While "Task" was not directly connected to "Mare of Easttown," both series hail from creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby and take place in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia. The character arc of Nicholson's role is still under wraps. The vague Season 2 logline reads as follows: "Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) takes the helm of a new task force, but the deeper the operation runs, the harder it is to tell who's the target." Aside from Ruffalo, Nicholson joins previously announced Season 2 cast members Mahershala Ali, Harry Melling, Adam Nagaitis, Aminah Nieves and Edgar Ramirez.

Future of 'Mare of Easttown'

Meanwhile, 'Mare of Easttown' premiered on HBO in 2021 and starred Kate Winslet as Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan, a police detective investigating the murder of a teenage mother while her own life bursts at the seams. Nicholson played Lori, Mare's best friend, whose son becomes embroiled in the murder investigation.

According to the outlet, the makers have teased a second season of 'Mare of Easttown,' which was designed as a miniseries. In 2024, HBO's drama head Francesca Orsi said there were "early discussions" about continuing the show, and earlier this year Winslet said about a second season, "I think we probably will do it," even suggesting it could film in 2027.

Nicholson's Acclaimed Career

Nicholson is a two-time Emmy winner, whose other award came from her guest-starring role as Dance Mom in the HBO comedy 'Hacks.' She also recently starred in 'Paradise' as the tech billionaire Sinatra, and as Kate in 'Dope Girls.' Nicholson's credits also include 'Winning Time: Rise of the Laker Dynasty,' 'The Outsider,' 'Boardwalk Empire' and the upcoming Brad Pitt movie 'The Riders.' (ANI)