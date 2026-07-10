Warner Bros is rebooting the 90s family movie 'Free Willy.' Mary-Margaret Kunze and Jade Halley Bartlett are writing the screenplay. The film will be produced by AGBO, with the Russo brothers and original producer Lauren Shuler Donner involved.

Warner Bros is developing a reboot of the 90s family adventure movie 'Free Willy', reported Variety. The makers have onboarded Mary-Margaret Kunze and Jade Halley Bartlett to write a screenplay for the new movie.

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Released in 1993, 'Free Willy,' is about an orphaned boy who befriends a captive orca. The movie has spawned multiple theatrical sequels, an animated television series, and a direct-to-video continuation. The movie, which starred an orca named Keiko, also dispelled myths about the killer whale and inspired activism around their captivity.

Production Team Announced

AGBO's Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Kassee Whiting will produce the film with executive producers including the Russo brothers and Lauren Shuler Donner, who has been behind the franchise since the original film.

About the Screenwriters

According to Variety, Kunze and Bartlett are creative partners under the Biscuit Belly Productions banner. In 2024, Bartlett made her directorial debut with Lionsgate's "Miller's Girl," which she wrote and directed. The script, which Bartlett adapted from her original play, was featured on the Black List in 2016; she made the list in 2017 with "Mad," based on Chloe Esposito's novel. Most recently, she created the Netflix series 'Icebreaker,' based on the novel by Hannah Grace.

Kunze most recently served as a non-writing co-executive producer on "The Boroughs" from the Duffer Brothers and Netflix. Her resume also includes serving as a non-writing executive producer on "A House on the Bayou" and "The Thing About Pam," for Blumhouse Television, as well as a term as a creative executive at Marvel Television and co-producer on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," "Cloak & Dagger," "Daredevil" and "The Runaways."