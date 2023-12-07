Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor; celebrities turn streets into fashion runways

    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 7:45 PM IST

    Celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other were spotted in the city amping up the fashion game with their impeccable style.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Paparazzi Varinder Chawla captured photos of celebrities in various locations as these stars carried on with their professional activities.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at T-series office in Andheri. He was wearing a bright red shirt over white T-shirt with khaki colour pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Anil Kapoor was spotted at T-series office in Andheri all decked up in a two piece navy blue colour suit. 

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan outside a gym in Bandra in casual gym clother with a black puma T-shirt and green colour shorts.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra in a white full-sleeve top paired with white jogger pants. She complemented her look with black shades.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Saif Ali Khan was seen with her wife Kareen Kapoor Khan outside a gym in Bandra wearing a casual strwaberry colour T-shirt paired with gym pants.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Shanaya Kapoor was seen at the airport sporting a casual look, donning a beige jacket over a white T-shirt paired with straight-fit blue jeans.

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Bandra, elegantly dressed in a beautiful white ensemble. She opted for minimal make-up and accessorized the look with a brown side purse.

