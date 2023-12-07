Ranbir Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor; celebrities turn streets into fashion runways
Celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other were spotted in the city amping up the fashion game with their impeccable style.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Paparazzi Varinder Chawla captured photos of celebrities in various locations as these stars carried on with their professional activities.
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at T-series office in Andheri. He was wearing a bright red shirt over white T-shirt with khaki colour pants.
Anil Kapoor was spotted at T-series office in Andheri all decked up in a two piece navy blue colour suit.
Kareena Kapoor was spotted with husband Saif Ali Khan outside a gym in Bandra in casual gym clother with a black puma T-shirt and green colour shorts.
Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra in a white full-sleeve top paired with white jogger pants. She complemented her look with black shades.
Saif Ali Khan was seen with her wife Kareen Kapoor Khan outside a gym in Bandra wearing a casual strwaberry colour T-shirt paired with gym pants.
Shanaya Kapoor was seen at the airport sporting a casual look, donning a beige jacket over a white T-shirt paired with straight-fit blue jeans.
Bhumi Pednekar was seen in Bandra, elegantly dressed in a beautiful white ensemble. She opted for minimal make-up and accessorized the look with a brown side purse.