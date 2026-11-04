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Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana To Suriya's Scene: 10 Films Releasing This Diwali Weekend In Theatres
Diwali week brings a fresh lineup of theatrical releases across languages and genres. From Ramayana to Scene, check out 10 movies arriving in cinemas this festive week, along with their release dates and details.
Ramayana: Part 1
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 will be one of the biggest theatrical hits this Diwali. The mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama along with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey play Hanuman and Lakshman respectively.
The first part of the two-part film based on the legendary Ramayana will hit the big screens on November 5. It has been produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations by Yash.
Scene
Suriya teams up with Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan for his action-comedy Scene, which is set to release on November 6. Suriya plays Inbaraj, an eccentric cop who quits his job during his peak but gets dragged into action due to an unfinished case with an unpredictable team.
Hatah
If you enjoy supernatural mystery, then this psychological horror is perfect for your diwali movie night. The film stars Kiran Abbavaram, Rahman, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Kushlu Maddala and M.V. Namritha. Directed by Anush Gorak. It will be released on November 6 in theatres.
A group of people get stuck in a mysterious maze. As they attempt to escape, they face supernatural events and psychological distress.
Disco
Malayalam star Antony Varghese Pepe's DIsco will hit theatres on November 6. He ventures into the dark world of crime in Ullas Chemban’s action crime thriller.
The retro film follows an average man’s life change when he gets pulled into the underworld. Some of the actors include Chemban Vinod Jose, Arjun Ashokan, Lukman Avaran and Femina George.
Mookuthi Amman 2
Nayanthara reprises her role as the Goddess in the sequel to the 2020 Tamil fantasy comedy, coming to theatre on November 6. Alongside Nayanthara, the film stars Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay. Directed by Sundar C.
The drama mixes fantasy elements with comedy and social commentary. A news anchor teams up with the goddess to uncover the fraud committed by a godman.
Neekkam
Malayalam cinema fans can look forward to another crime thriller. Dileep plays an enigmatic and calculating character who finds himself involved in a high stakes investigation at a police station. Directed by Jagan Shaji Kailas, it will release on November 6.
The film focusses on the mind games and strategies involved. It does not contain many action scenes. Other actors include Veena Nandakumar, Siddique, and Kalabhavan Shajohn.
Summer Holidays
This light-hearted coming-of-age drama follows childhood friendships and village life. The film follows a city boy who goes to his grandparent’s village for his summer holidays and forms a friendship with a local paperboy. It stars Jayasudha and Rajeev Kanakala and will hit theatres on November 6.
Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer
Jayasurya stars as Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest known for his supernatural powers in folklore. This fantasy film follows the legendary character. Also stars Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Sanoop Santhosh and Devika Sanjay.
The film combines mythology, magic and fantasy. It is planned as a two-part film series and this is the first part. It will release in theatres on November 6.
Appa Kutty
Vijay Antony stars in this action drama thriller directed by Mu. Maran. The film revolves around the father-daughter relationship.
Throughout the storyline, the father finds himself in dangerous situations to save his child. Preethi Asrani and Bagavathi Perumal also star. It will come to theatres on November 6.
Moon Walk
This musical dance film follows a family story. Prabhu Deva and A.R. Rahman (who makes his full fledged acting debut) star alongside Aju Varghese and Arjun Ashokan. Directed by Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan.
Interestingly, Yogi Babu plays 16 different roles. The film will be released in theatres on November 6.
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