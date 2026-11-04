Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 will be one of the biggest theatrical hits this Diwali. The mythological drama stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama along with Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey play Hanuman and Lakshman respectively.

The first part of the two-part film based on the legendary Ramayana will hit the big screens on November 5. It has been produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations by Yash.