With King, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are ready to add another memorable chapter to their journey together. And if the response to Tu Mil Jaaye is anything to go by, the King and Queen have already won hearts once again!

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, is finally out, and audiences cannot stop talking about one of Indian cinema's most loved on-screen pairings. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are back together, and their chemistry is already winning hearts. From their effortless romance to their commanding screen presence, the duo has once again reminded everyone why they make such a special on-screen pair.

Social media is abuzz with fans celebrating their reunion, with many expressing how when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, it simply has to be Deepika Padukone alongside him. Having delivered several memorable films together, the duo has built a special connection with audiences that goes beyond individual performances.

Here's looking at seven reasons why we just cannot get enough of SRK and DP together.

1. A Chemistry That Gets Better With Every Film

From Om Shanti Om to Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and now King, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have consistently delivered memorable on-screen moments. With every collaboration, their comfort and chemistry have only grown stronger. Their latest song, Tu Mil Jaaye, is yet another reminder of the magic they create whenever they share the screen.

2. A Proven Box-Office Combination

Beyond their on-screen chemistry, SRK and Deepika have also delivered some remarkable box-office successes together. Films like Chennai Express, Happy Jawan and Pathaan have enjoyed tremendous commercial success, making them one of the most successful actor pairings in contemporary Hindi cinema. Their collaborations bring together star power and audience appeal, making every reunion highly anticipated.

3. They Complement Each Other Perfectly On Screen

One of the biggest strengths of this pairing is how beautifully their personalities complement each other. Shah Rukh Khan brings his trademark charm, charisma and romantic appeal, while Deepika adds elegance, confidence and a commanding screen presence. Neither overshadows the other; instead, they create a balance that makes their scenes all the more engaging.

4. The Romance That Audiences Never Get Tired Of

There is a certain magic to watching Shah Rukh Khan romance Deepika Padukone. Whether it is the iconic moments from Om Shanti Om, the playful romance of Chennai Express or their more recent pairing in Pathaan, the duo has consistently given audiences moments to cherish. Their romantic chemistry has a timeless quality, and Tu Mil Jaaye brings back that familiar magic.

5. They Bring Out The Best In Each Other

Some on-screen pairings have a natural rhythm, and SRK and Deepika are a perfect example. Their ease around each other, shared screen energy and ability to complement each other's performances make their collaborations special. Over the years, audiences have seen them explore different emotions and genres, with each bringing out something different in the other.

6. The King And Queen Dynamic

There is a reason audiences love calling them the King and Queen. Shah Rukh Khan's stature and Deepika Padukone's aura make for a truly spectacular combination. Individually, both command attention, but together they bring an added grandeur and star power to the screen. Their appearance in King has only reignited the excitement around this much-loved royal pairing.

7. The Audience Connect Is Unmatched

Perhaps the biggest testament to their popularity is the excitement every time they reunite. From nostalgia-filled conversations to fans celebrating their chemistry on social media, the audience connect remains incredibly strong. The response to Tu Mil Jaaye is proof that viewers have missed seeing them together. In fact, many fans feel that if it is Shah Rukh Khan, it simply has to be Deepika Padukone by his side.