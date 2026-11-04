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Diwali 2026 OTT Releases: Haiwaan To The Mongoose - 10 New Movies To Watch This Week
This Diwali week, there are several new releases on various OTT platforms. Here is a list of 10 movies you can watch this week including their release date and streaming platform.
1. The Mongoose
Action movie lovers should definitely include The Mongoose in their Diwali plans. The movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 4. It follows war hero Ryan 'Fang' Flanagan as he is framed for a crime he did not commit.
Ryan has nothing to lose so takes the police force on a nationwide car chase which is televised. Luckily Ryan also gets help from some ex-Special Forces soldiers from his Army Battalion.
2. Blind Game
Blind Game, starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani, is a Hindi thriller that will air on ZEE5 on November 4. It depicts the story of a suspended police man who accepts a challenge and begins an investigation into a missing money case.
As he begins his investigation he finds there are many mysteries involved.
3. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas will air on Netflix on November 4. This is a sweet family film about a family during the holidays whose lives get turned upside down.
It takes an unexpected twist when they meet a clever stray puppy that helps them bond. This could be a feel-good film to add to your watchlist if you like animal and family themes.
4. Dilwali Diwali
Dilwali Diwali will be available to watch on Netflix on November 5. This is a family festive film. It stars Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli and Aurra Bhatnagar.
Ansh Sikka has returned from overseas to spend Diwali with his parents after buying them a luxury flat. However, he soon discovers that they don’t see what makes a house special.
Directed by Ritesh Menon, it explores themes of family life, generational differences and the emotions behind a home.
5. I’m Game (November 6): JioHotstar
I’m Game is a Malayalam action thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan. This is one of the biggest films being released this week on OTT. Its director is Nahas Hidhayath and it will be available to stream on JioHotstar on November 6.
Dulquer stars as Dan, showing how his life completely changes after an unexpected accident. The film takes us on a rollercoaster ride full of challenges and high intensity moments.
The film also stars Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Kathir. It will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.
6. Haiwaan
Haiwaan by Priyadarshan will be available to watch on SonyLIV on November 6. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan star in this thriller.
This follows a blind man who gets accused of murder. He needs to find out who the real culprit is and prove his innocence.
7. Last Man in Tower
This film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. It will be available to watch on ZEE5 on November 6.
The film follows a man who wants to stay in his beloved home despite his housing society not wanting him to. This leads to themes of acceptance, attachment and how much your home means to you.
8. The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest
The Vvaan: Force Of The Forrest is another movie to keep an eye out for this week. This fantasy thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. It will be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video on November 6.
An atheist engineer finds himself involved in an ancient mystery within a forest. This involves the village’s guardian god, Vvaan Devi. The village enforces a strict rule of not entering the forest after sunset. But this all changes when he meets an ancient curse.
The film also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Maniesh Paul.
9. Meesaya Murukku 2
If you are a fan of Tamil films then Meesaya Murukku 2 will be something to look out for. This sequel stars Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. It will be available to watch on SonyLIV on November 6.
Adhi plays Jeeva, an enthusiastic musician who dreams of making Gaana music popular. The journey shows themes of ambition, self-discovery and the challenges of staying rooted in your culture whilst trying to make a name for yourself.
10. Nooru Kodi Vaanavil
Nooru Kodi Vaanavil is a long awaited Tamil romance starring Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani. It will be available to watch on ZEE5 on November 6.
Directed by Sasi, the film was launched back in 2019 but has not been released on OTT. They have chosen to release it on ZEE5 as a pay-per-view film.
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