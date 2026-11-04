Critics point out more minuses than pluses in the film. The highly familiar storyline acts as the biggest drawback, making the screenplay feel very slow. The music team fails to deliver the divine feel and emotional depth required for an epic like Ramayana. Viewers can easily spot green mat shades in several VFX shots. A few characters end up looking like cartoons. The visual effects fall completely flat in certain scenes. The action sequences feel too lengthy and dragged out. Despite the massive budget, grand visuals, and huge star cast, the movie lacks a proper soul. The makers focused heavily on grandeur but failed to build an emotional connection with the audience. Finally, some critics feel Ranbir Kapoor does not suit the role of Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi also feels like a mismatch for Goddess Sita.