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Ramayana Movie FIRST Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi Film Hit Or Miss? Read Here
Ramayana Movie FIRST Review: Highly anticipated movie Ramayana hits the screens tomorrow. Makers already hosted special premieres for a select few. We bring you the first review and the inside talk about this epic drama
Ramayana movie first review
Makers are bringing Ramayana: Rise of a Legend to the big screen as one of the most prestigious projects in Indian cinema history. Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, and Kannada star Yash plays Ravana. Director Nitesh Tiwari split this epic into two parts. The first part releases worldwide on November 5. Makers already screened special premieres in Los Angeles and held a few shows in India. The censor board gave the film a U certificate. The total runtime locks at 3 hours and 15 minutes.
Story and Screenplay
Director Nitesh Tiwari adapts the Valmiki Ramayana and mounts the key events of Lord Rama's life on a massive scale. The story remains familiar, but the team uses international standard visual effects to present it. Makers give huge importance to the core plot while designing special action sequences. However, premiere critics feel the director focused more on visuals and action rather than drama and emotions. This approach makes a few scenes feel quite slow.
Plus Points
Yash stands out as the biggest attraction in this movie. His introduction scenes and screen presence as Ravana completely impress the audience. He brings a unique identity to Ravana's character. Ranbir Kapoor delivers a very calm performance as Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi wins good marks for her natural acting as Goddess Sita. The visual effects, massive sets, and action blocks look spectacular. Many viewers compare the grand visuals to the Hollywood epic The Lord of the Rings. The story adaptation works well. Fans call it a visual masterpiece that demands a big screen experience.
Minus Points
Critics point out more minuses than pluses in the film. The highly familiar storyline acts as the biggest drawback, making the screenplay feel very slow. The music team fails to deliver the divine feel and emotional depth required for an epic like Ramayana. Viewers can easily spot green mat shades in several VFX shots. A few characters end up looking like cartoons. The visual effects fall completely flat in certain scenes. The action sequences feel too lengthy and dragged out. Despite the massive budget, grand visuals, and huge star cast, the movie lacks a proper soul. The makers focused heavily on grandeur but failed to build an emotional connection with the audience. Finally, some critics feel Ranbir Kapoor does not suit the role of Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi also feels like a mismatch for Goddess Sita.
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