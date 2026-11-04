Pre-bookings started on the day of Dasara for the global release of the movie on November 5. Around 15 days prior to the release, the pre-bookings started but did not really gain steam. The makers only allowed pre-bookings in select theatres in major cities such as Mumbai and Delhi.

Due to the deal being discussed between distributors and theatre owners, the pre-bookings could not gain steam in smaller towns and single-screen theatres. However, last Friday they came to a mutual agreement and pre-bookings began in more theatres.