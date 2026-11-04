Actor Ayushmann Khurrana reportedly received an extortion audio message from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, following a Rs 5 crore threat to Tusshar Kapoor. Mumbai Police voice analysis is underway.

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest star in the crosshairs. A caller claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang sent the actor a threatening audio note demanding crores of rupees. Panic swept the Hindi film industry immediately. This attack follows a similar extortion threat against actor Tusshar Kapoor in Mumbai just weeks ago.

Extortion calls are rattling Bollywood to its core. Threat after threat now hits prominent actors, directors, and film crews across the city. Police are taking no chances. Law enforcement agencies across Maharashtra have intensified technical surveillance and cyber tracking to crush these organized gang networks.

Extortion Demands and the Target Timeline

Crores of rupees — that is what the extortionist wants. The caller delivered a voice note to Khurrana through a messaging app, claiming direct ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Pay up or face severe consequences — the perpetrator warned explicitly. Local authorities swung into action, launching immediate security measures to safeguard the actor.

"Harry Boxer" — that was the name on the line. Before Khurrana received his threat, actor Tusshar Kapoor faced a similar coercive extortion attempt demanding Rs 5 crore. The caller claimed ties to the Bishnoi network. A clear pattern has emerged, with criminals using the gang's name to frighten Bollywood figures into paying.

Voice Probe and Impersonation Angle

Is it the real gang or an impostor? Mumbai Police and technical intelligence units are running detailed forensic acoustic tests on Khurrana's recording. Experts are comparing frequency patterns. They are matching the audio against official state and central police databases to confirm if an active gangster made the call.

Rs 5 crore — that was the sum demanded from Kapoor in the earlier threat. Forensic analysis by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch later revealed a voice mismatch between the caller's audio and official samples of the actual gangster. The discovery pointed to impersonation. Independent criminals are using the gang's fierce reputation to intimidate high-profile victims into paying quickly.

Juhu Firing and Celebrity Reconnaissance Probe

October 18 changed the stakes entirely. Motorcycle-borne assailants fired multiple gunshots near actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area, injuring his personal driver and a bystander. Shroff escaped unhurt. Shortly after, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the bloody violence.

13 arrests — police have already made swift progress. Officers also named key gang aide Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in formal court charge sheets. The investigation revealed an even darker reality. Before the Juhu attack, gang operatives conducted extensive reconnaissance around the homes of top actors, including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Security Review and Legal Steps Ahead

Bollywood is taking no chances now. Prominent film stars and production units across Mumbai have reinforced their private protection details while coordinating closely with local police stations during outdoor shoots and public appearances.

Detectives from the Crime Branch are now finalizing the forensic voice report on Khurrana's recording. Officers are actively tracing phone logs and IP addresses. At the same time, prosecutors are preparing court filings for the 13 suspects arrested in the Juhu case.