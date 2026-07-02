Actor Akshaye Khanna is making a comeback with his new film 'Ikka', where he plays an accused man. This report explores the reasons behind him staying unmarried, including commitment phobia and his desire for personal freedom.

Remember Akshaye Khanna's brilliant performance as Rahman Dakait in 'Dhurandhar'? Well, he's back with another powerful role. In his new film 'Ikka', he plays a man accused of a crime. The movie is set to release on the OTT platform Netflix on July 10. Ever since the trailer dropped, Akshaye's character has become a hot topic on social media.

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The 51-year-old actor always wins over the audience with his fantastic acting, but his personal life has always been a bit of a mystery. He has never married. The interesting part is, Akshaye himself has revealed the reasons for not getting married in various interviews. Let's find out why he has stayed away from marriage.

He's a 'Commitment-Phobe'

In several interviews, Akshaye Khanna has admitted that he is afraid of long-term relationships. In his own words, he can be in a relationship for a while, but he can't imagine spending his entire life in one. According to him, a relationship should last only as long as both people are happy. When that happiness is gone, there should be the freedom to part ways.

He Doesn't Want to Lose His Freedom After Marriage

The actor believes that marriage brings a massive change to one's life. He said that he loves having complete control over his life. But after marriage, one cannot make decisions alone. This is why he doesn't consider himself 'marriage material'. He feels he is just not cut out for that kind of lifestyle.

Not Ready for the Responsibility of a Family and Children

Akshaye Khanna has also stated that he doesn't think he is suited to take on the responsibility of a wife or children. He pointed out that when a child comes into your life, your priorities change completely, but he doesn't want any such change in his current lifestyle. That's why he has never expressed a desire to have children.

Was Akshaye Khanna Always Against Marriage?

Surprisingly, early in his career, Akshaye Khanna wasn't entirely against the idea of marriage. In an old interview, he had said that if he found the right life partner, he might consider getting married. However, his views changed over time, and in later interviews, he made it clear that he probably isn't made for marriage.

What's Next for Akshaye Khanna?

You will soon see Akshaye Khanna in the movie 'Ikka'. In this film, he shares the screen with Sunny Deol. Sunny Deol plays the role of a famous lawyer, Arjun Mehra, while Akshaye Khanna plays Shaurryaman Gaur, a man accused of murder. The film also features Tillotama Shome as a strong public prosecutor, Dia Mirza as Arjun Mehra's wife, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Shishir Sharma in important roles.